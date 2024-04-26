Structural transformation of Russian economy to continue in any scenario

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian economy will continue the structural transformation either in the base case or in the alternative case of the macroeconomic forecast, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"The structural transformation of the economy will continue in any scenario," she said.

The Bank of Russia expects that the monthly price growth rate will be 4% or even lower by the end of 2024, Nabiullina noted. "We consider that current price growth rates - monthly rates are meant - will be at the level of 4% or even lower by the end of the year," she added.