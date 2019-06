MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian economy may lose between 1.6 and 1.8 trillion rubles ($25-28 billion) as a result of cyberattacks, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov has told reporters.

"As far as the Russian economy’s estimated losses are concerned <…> we think that me may lose approximately 1.6-1.8 trillion rubles in 2019," he said.

Sberbank experts estimate the world’s total losses from cybercrimes this year at up to $2.5 trillion.