ST.PETERSBURG, June 18. / TASS /. Gazprom is ready to negotiate a settlement agreement with Naftogaz of Ukraine on equal and even terms, but so far, this has not happened, Sergei Kuznets, member of the Gazprom Board of Directors said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"If they want to discuss the settlement agreement on honest, equal terms, of course, we will be happy to discuss it. So far, the conditions for this type of discussion are simply not coming together," he said.