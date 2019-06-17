Yamal presents ethnic, ecology tourism project at Harbin’s EXPO

HARBIN /China/, June 17. /TASS/. Yamal presented an ethnic tourism project at the 6th Russia-China EXPO, the Russian region’s Deputy Head of Foreign Relations Department Vladislav Petrenko told TASS on Sunday.

"It is interesting for Chinese tourists to see how the indigenous peoples live, to watch them fishing and hunting, and to try climbing mountains," he said.

According to the official, during the show the region inked a few agreements to host Chinese tourists on Yamal. "It is our exclusive and inexpensive product," he told TASS. "The demand is very high, we even have to refuse some of the requests."

The tours’ operator is Discover Yamal, he continued. One of the trips invites tourists to stay at a traditional tent with the native family. Visitors participate actively in national traditions and in hunting and fishing.

Besides, tourists visit the local national park, go hunting and fishing, take tours of Salekhard and a local ethnography complex.

The 6th Russia-China EXPO will run in Harbin on June 14-19. More than 1,300 companies from 74 countries have applied for participation in the event. Russia is represented by 137 companies from 18 regions.