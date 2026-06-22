Russian tech firm supplies shooting simulators to Strategic Missile Force personnel

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Remvooruzheniye Holding Company, part of RT-Kapital within the state technology corporation Rostec, has delivered shooting simulators to personnel of Russia’s Strategic Missile Force, the Rostec press service told TASS.

"Remvooruzheniye Holding Company has supplied advanced shooting simulators to train personnel of the Strategic Missile Force. They allow trainees to practice shooting skills in an environment as close as possible to real conditions, including at night, and automatically collect data on performance results," Rostec said in a press release.

The mobile software-hardware simulator comprises up to 40 automatic target positions and enables training scenarios to be practiced in various terrain, in particular, mountains, steppe, and forests. The simulator’s targets are remotely controlled at ranges of up to 1 km, it said.

The targets of various shape are capable of popping up, turning, and moving across a special platform. They are also equipped with light indicators simulating enemy fire and a backlight for night operations. The targets are controlled from a remote panel and the data on results are transmitted to a commander’s tablet device. The system can simulate complex tactical situations and replicate various training scenarios for personnel. Aside from practicing weapon handling, the simulator makes it possible to develop speed of decision-making, shift fire between targets, control sectors, and practice multiple tasks in a simulated combat environment and other applied skills, Rostec explained.

All of the simulator’s systems are designed for operation in adverse climatic conditions and do not require laying cable lines, which considerably facilitates the preparation of a shooting range. Its key advantages include automated result assessments and the possibility to demonstrate up to 800 target positions without recharging, it said.