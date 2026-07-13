UK sanctions GRU officers, Rybar analytical center

LONDON, July 13. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on GRU (the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) officers allegedly involved in cyber operations targeting the UK and on the Rybar military analytical center, according to an updated sanctions list published on the UK government's website.

In total, London expanded its anti-Russian sanctions list by 10 entries and added 14 new names to the sanctions list related to cybersecurity. In addition to the alleged GRU officers, sanctions were imposed on operators of the Lumma Stealer malware. The Impulse company was also added to the sanctions list.

The restrictions, which include entry bans to the United Kingdom and asset freezes if any assets are found, were also imposed on Rybar staff members. The UK government claims that the Rybar center, which was added to its sanctions list in December 2025, is involved in activities aimed at "destabilizing Ukraine.".