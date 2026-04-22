Russia expands production of advanced Orlan recon drones — STC

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 22. /TASS/. The Special Technology Center (STC) has expanded its production capacity for the advanced Orlan reconnaissance unmanned aerial systems, the STC spokesperson told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Malaysia.

"STC has managed to expand its production capacity, and we now have the capacity to supply Orlan drones to foreign countries. Naturally, this decision is made by our customer, Rosoboronexport. If all domestic contracts are fulfilled, then we have the opportunity to supply the systems abroad," he said. It was previously reported that Russia supplies the Orlan unmanned aerial vehicles to more than 20 countries.

STC products are being showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). The event also showcases the advanced unmanned reconnaissance system, the Orlan-10.

The DSA exhibition is taking place from April 20-23 in Kuala Lumpur.