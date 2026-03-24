Belarus kicks off nationwide exercises for territorial forces — Defense Ministry

MINSK, March 24. /TASS/. From March 24-26, Belarus is holding exercises for territorial forces in all the country's biggest cities, Pavel Muraveyko, Chief of the Belarusian General Staff, said on Tuesday.

"At 9:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. GMT) today, exercises to form territorial forces of the Republic of Belarus began in all administrative and economic centers of the country, with the involvement of all executive committees of the regions and districts of the Republic of Belarus," the Defense Ministry press service quoted him as saying.

A simulated "complex situation has been created for this exercise, taking into account the specifics of the processes taking place in Europe," Muraveyko noted. "We have extensive experience in developing territorial defense systems on the scale of one or two regions. This exercise is being conducted on a larger scale. All six regions and the city of Minsk are involved," said the Chief of the General Staff.

Taking part in the exercise are officers from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the country’s executive committees, and military commissariats. The purpose of the drill is to improve the practical skills of officers of territorial defense management bodies in managing the formation of territorial troops.