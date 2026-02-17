Russia’s Kalashnikov Group to expand tool production in 2026

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group will increase the production of various tools through improved planning, the arms manufacturer reported on Telegram.

"The Kalashnikov Group will considerably increase tool production in 2026 through improved long-term production planning processes. Kalashnikov's tool production division manufactures a wide range of high-speed steel cutting tools, die molds, measuring tools, monolithic cutting tools, press molds, auxiliary tools, fixtures, and fittings. This division provides technological equipment for both the company's core production facilities and external customers," the statement reads.

The new system provides for a gradual increase in the planning and production horizon from one to three months, using weekly planning of site loads, specialized accounting metrics, and daily monitoring. This will ensure the supply of tool production with blanks and materials at least 1.5 months before the start of the reporting period, the Kalashnikov Group noted.