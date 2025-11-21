Lancet-E system draws international interest — Zala

DUBAI, November 21. /TASS/. The interest shown by international partners in the Zala stand at Dubai Airshow 2025 underscores the global enthusiasm for the Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system, Zala spokesperson told TASS following the event.

"The Zala booth attracted substantial attention from both foreign visitors and media outlets at Dubai Airshow 2025. On the first day alone, at least a dozen delegations engaged with the immersive presentation of the Lancet-E system, showcased at the Rosoboronexport stand. This clearly reflects the widespread international interest in the Lancet-E," the company said.

Zala also noted that numerous meetings with foreign partners took place during the exhibition, further emphasizing the system’s growing global appeal.

As one of the world’s leading aerospace and defense events, the Dubai Airshow continues to set industry benchmarks. This year's edition runs from November 17 to 21, featuring approximately 900 product samples from Russia, including over 30 most prominent offerings displayed in full scale.