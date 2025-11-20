Putin certain military will accomplish all assigned tasks

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. All objectives set for the army will be fully accomplished, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured during a visit to a command post of the Battlegroup West, thanking servicemen and commanders for their achievements so far.

"Everything you reported on October 25 at the meeting I mentioned earlier - everything related to this area of combat operations - has been accomplished," Putin stressed, addressing the soldiers. "You have completed all the tasks assigned to you. I thank all personnel and command staff for these results. I have no doubt that everything we discussed previously, and what we will discuss today in a smaller group, will be carried out as agreed," the Russian president added.