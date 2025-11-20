Russia’s Lancet drones wipe out over 500 tanks, including NATO armor in Ukraine operation

DUBAI, November 20. /TASS/. Loitering munitions of the Lancet reconnaissance/strike UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) system have eliminated over 500 tanks of the Ukrainian army, including more than 60 NATO-produced armored vehicles, the developer company ZALA told TASS ahead of the Dubai Airshow international aerospace exhibition.

"According to open sources, our drones have hit over 500 tanks of the Ukrainian army during the period of the special military operation, including more than 60 NATO tanks: American Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2 whose value runs into millions of US dollars," the company said.

In addition, Lancet UAV operators have crippled over 260 US-made M777 towed howitzers and more than 100 M109 self-propelled howitzers, over 60 Polish AHS Krab self-propelled artillery weapons and hundreds of pieces of other hi-tech equipment. They include US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, which the Ukrainian army tries to deploy from maximally concealed and distant positions, it said.

"In experts’ estimates, the total value of the Ukrainian army’s military equipment destroyed by ZALA’s Lancet systems in the special military operation ranges from $4 billion to $12 billion. According to the Lostarmour military analysis web portal, Lancet loitering munitions have wiped out about 4,000 items of armament and military hardware of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation," the company said.