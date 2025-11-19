Russia’s NKVS-27 radio suite to raise combat aircraft effectiveness - Rostec

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. The Rusel Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has unveiled the NKVS-27 ground-based aerial communication system designed to enhance the effectiveness of combat aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition, the Rostec press office reported.

"The Rusel Holding Company has for the first time demonstrated the NKVS-27 ground-based system at the Dubai Airshow 2025. The system creates a single information space between aircraft and ground-based control posts. It ensures high-quality and reliable radio communications even during simultaneous operation in several frequency bands. This helps raise the effectiveness of the combat use of aircraft. The system has been tested by some foreign customers and has earned their high praise," the press office said.

As of now, the NKVS-27 is an integral part of aviation equipment that is exported. The system is used for talks from the ground with crews of any aircraft operating within the radio communication zone. It receives and processes real-time data on aircraft whereabouts and flight parameters, fuel consumption and the weapons suite condition, the location and parameters of the movement of aerial, ground and sea targets, provides target acquisition and many other functions, it specified.

The system is based on advanced software and hardware solutions that guarantee the high quality and reliability of radio communications. Its key functions are not rigidly set and can be implemented with the help of reconfigurable software. This makes it possible to build up or alter operational modes to effectively meet the requirements of any potential customers, it said.

"Our device is fully adapted to the external market. The system provides command and data interaction with the export modifications of all types of Russian aircraft and helicopters. It can also be connected to the automated aircraft control system of foreign customers. The system’s radio channels are highly reliable and resistant to jamming," Rusel said.