Kalashnikov to present 9 mm PPK-20 submachine gun at Dubai international exhibition

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov concern will present the 9 mm PPK-20 submachine gun at the Dubai Airshow 2025, which will be held on November 17-21 in the UAE, the press service reported.

"The Kalashnikov concern will present the 9 mm PPK-20 submachine gun, which, according to military experts, is one of the best in its class in the world, at the 19th Dubai Airshow 2025 international exhibition, which will take place on November 17-21 in Dubai," the statement said.

According to the concern, the PPK-20's combat use, including in the special military operation zone, demonstrates the weapon's effectiveness and confirms its potential for increased demand on the Russian and global markets. "Foreign partners are particularly interested in purchasing the PPK-20 because it meets all modern requirements for weapons of this class," the press service noted.

The statement also said that Kalashnikov engineers have improved the quality of the PPK-20 gun by enhancing some of its tactical, technical, and ergonomic characteristics, as well as expanding the range of cartridges it can use.

Earlier, it was announced that Russia would present more than 850 military products at the Dubai Airshow.