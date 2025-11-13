Russia to demonstrate new Supercam high-speed recon drone at Dubai Airshow

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia will for the first time demonstrate the new Supercam high-speed reconnaissance drone at the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, the Unmanned Systems Group of Companies reported.

"The Russian Group of Companies ‘Unmanned Systems’ will for the first time bring a product line of Supercam unmanned aerial vehicles that have proven their worth in the civilian and military spheres to the International Aerospace Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. It will also feature for the first time its new high-speed reconnaissance drone that has joined the Supercam product line," the company’s press office said in a statement.

Russia’s integrated exposition at the Dubai Airshow 2025 will also feature the Supercam S350 dual-purpose UAV, the Supercam SX350 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone and the Supercam X4 rotary-wing drone, it said.

The products engineered by the Unmanned Systems Group of Companies may evoke the interest of representatives from Arab states as they are adapted for operation in a hot climate, it added.

"Supercam unmanned systems can find application in Arab states as they have the experience of operation in countries with a hot climate, which is confirmed by testing protocols. In Persian Gulf countries, Supercam UAVs can monitor critical infrastructure, oil and gas fields, pipelines and sea platforms, survey electricity transmission lines and raise the efficiency of border and coast control in rough terrain conditions," the company explained.

The Dubai Airshow International Aerospace Exhibition will run in the United Arab Emirates on November 17-21. Russia will feature over 850 military products at the exhibition.