MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod concern, which is part of the Rostec state corporation, has delivered a batch of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems with new protection to Russian servicemen, the press service reported.

"In anticipation of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Forces Day, the Uralvagonzavod concern, a subsidiary of the Rostec state corporation, has delivered regular batch of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems to the Russian army. The vehicles have been equipped with a modernized anti-drone complex," the press service said.

According to it, the equipment underwent running tests to check the reliability of its mechanisms and instruments before being sent to the troops. The system’s performance was evaluated under various conditions.

"Prior to delivery, in order to assess the quality and compliance with the requirements of the regulatory and technical documentation, the products were subjected to operational acceptance testing. According to the test results, the products demonstrated high quality and compliance with the tactical and technical characteristics and requirements of the delivery specifications. After acceptance, the batch was delivered to units of the Russian Armed Forces for intended use," the press service quoted a manufacturer representative as saying.

Rostec specified that this batch is equipped with a new protective complex against drones, developed based on combat experience. These combat vehicles are based on the T-72 tank chassis. Their firing range varies from hundreds of meters to several kilometers, providing effective fire support for assault units. A full volley, fired in seconds, can cover an area of up to 40,000 square meters.

The state corporation emphasized that the TOS-1A system remains one of the most effective examples of modern Russian weaponry with no direct analogues. In the special military operation zone, Solntsepyok crews are successfully destroying fortified strongholds, drone control posts, enemy manpower, and armored vehicles in all directions.