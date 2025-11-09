MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost approximately 1,330 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Thus, the Ukrainian losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North amounted to over 160 troops, with up to 220 troops in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup West, 130 - in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup South, up to 470 - in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup Center, up to 255 - in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup East and up to 95 troops - in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup Dnepr.