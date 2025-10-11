MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost to 450 military personnel and an electronic warfare station during the day from the actions of the Center group of forces, said head of the group's press center Alexander Savchuk.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 450 soldiers, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a Kozak armored fighting vehicle, four vehicles and an electronic warfare station," Savchuk said.

According to him, the units of the Center group of forces have improved their position along the front line. They defeated the manpower and equipment of two mechanized, airborne, amphibious assault, airmobile and jaeger brigades, an air defense brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of Rodinsky, Krasny Liman, Moskovsky, Lenino, Dimitrovo and Krasnoarmeisk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk).