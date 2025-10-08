Russian engineers create Soratnik smart helmet for troops

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Engineers from St. Petersburg and Moscow have developed a Soratnik helmet prototype equipped with artificial intelligence, enabling soldiers to assess the battlefield environment and receive information on the positions of fellow servicemen and the enemy, the People’s Front, whose Kulibin Club supports the engineers, told TASS on Wednesday.

"We added an AI module into the combat gear of the future. This equipment is called Soratnik. The AI module collects data from a soldier’s helmet camera, from other troops with similar gear, and from a drone over the battlefield. Artificial intelligence processes all this data, provides information on the location of comrades and the enemy, and relays video from a drone. This data is shown on a display mounted inside the helmet," the head of the project department of a St. Petersburg design bureau said, noting that the module had been developed by his Moscow colleagues.