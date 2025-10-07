Artemis 10 FPV drone launched from drone port tested in special military operation

ST. PETERSBURG, October 7. /TASS/. An Artemis 10 FPV drone equipped with machine vision and launched from a drone port has showed good results during its testing in the area of the special military operation, the Kaisant Research and Production Association told TASS at its display stand on Tuesday.

It [the Artemis 10) underwent testing [in the special military operation area] and showed good results. It reliably flies to a distance of 20 km with a payload carrying a munition from an RPG [hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher]. Its full equipment set includes two video transmitters and can feature four communication bands for control," a company representative said at the forum titled: "Protection of Civilian Facilities from Attacks by Unmanned Systems and Commercial Operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems."

The FPV drone was unveiled at the All-Russian Dronnitsa forum of combat unmanned system operators in Veliky Novgorod. These drones are equipped with machine vision. As their specific feature, all the drones are controlled by a single control panel. The drone weighs 1.2 kg and can lock on a target at a distance of 500 meters.

The All-Russian forum "Protection of Civilian Facilities from Attacks by Unmanned Systems and Commercial Operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems" is running in St. Petersburg on October 7-9. The participants in the forum are discussing essential models of threats to industrial facilities and critical infrastructure, changes in the regulatory framework and legal regulation, sources of financing, insurance and measures of state support under the national project "Unmanned Aircraft Systems."

The forum also presents advanced solutions to detect, suppress and physically intercept drones.