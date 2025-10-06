UAC delivers another batch of Su-34 fighters to Russian Aerospace Forces

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the state corporation Rostec, has manufactured and handed over a new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Ministry of Defense under the state defense order, the corporation reported.

The report noted that further deliveries of this aircraft to the armed forces are planned before the end of the year. According to the corporation’s press service, operational use of the Su-34 in the area of the special military operation has confirmed its status as the best in its class and it remains one of the key elements of Russia’s combat aviation. Aircraft factories are maintaining production rates and regularly supplying new aircraft to the customer.

"Enterprises of the UAC are sustaining a high tempo of combat-equipment production while fulfilling their obligations to the Aerospace Forces of Russia. This is not the last delivery this year. Our personnel at the factories continuously refine production processes to ensure the required volumes of aircraft manufacture to meet the tasks set by the Ministry of Defense of Russia," UAC General Director Vadim Badekha said.