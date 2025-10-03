Kalashnikov presents latest air defense system to military experts from CIS countries

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The weapons concern Kalashnikov has presented high-accuracy weapons, the latest surface-to-air missile system (SAM), and unmanned aerial vehicles to participants in a meeting of the Coordinating Committee on Air Defense under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS Member States.

"The guests were also shown the latest short-range air defense missile system, the Krona-E, produced by Kalashnikov. It is designed to protect important government facilities, as well as urban infrastructure and critical infrastructure, special cargo at storage sites, and structures along strategic communication routes from enemy air strikes. The main targets of the complex are medium-class UAVs. The 9M333 and 9M340.E anti-aircraft guided missiles will be used as the system’s weapons," the concern's press service said in a news release.

The concern notes that Kalashnikov unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are actively used in the special military operation zone, have drawn particular interest from experts.

"The models presented include the KUB-E and KUB-10E loitering munitions, designed to engage individual enemy targets, as well as Goliath mini-UAV and Karakurt micro-UAV systems, the Granat-4-E mobile remote surveillance system, and the SKAT 350M multifunctional system with a civilian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which can be used for remote surveillance," the press service added.

The participants in the meeting noted that successful operational experience with these products in combat conditions is a key factor in future contracts that may be concluded between the concern and other countries.