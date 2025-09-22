Rosoboronexport delivers 1,300 T-90 tanks under export contracts over 25 years

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Dmitry Kalenichenko, Deputy CEO of Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), has announced that Rosoboronexport has exported a total of 1,300 T-90 tanks of various modifications over the past 25 years.

Following the opening of an exhibition at Moscow’s Kiev Railway Station, Kalenichenko emphasized, "Over 25 years, UVZ has delivered 1,300 T-90 tanks of different variants under export contracts."

The exhibition showcases more than 70 photographs, rare museum artifacts related to tank manufacturing, and a distinctive diorama depicting a battle between the Russian Army’s latest tank, the T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough), and Western-made armored vehicles during the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.