Su-34 bombed ‘enemy infrastructure’ during Zapad 2025 exercise

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Su-34 crews destroyed the infrastructure of the mock enemy during the joint strategic exercises of the Russian and Belarusian armed forces Zapad 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The crews of Aerospace Forces Su-34 bombers practiced bombing at one of the training grounds as part of the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercises. The pilots destroyed ground targets simulating armored vehicles, concrete shelters, and camouflaged fortified underground command posts of the mock enemy. The crews acted in pairs," the Defense Ministry said.

The strikes were carried out from altitudes of about 400 meters.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas. Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.