Russia’s UAC delivers additional Su-34 fighter-bombers to Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a subsidiary of Rostec, has delivered another batch of modern Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry, the state-owned corporation reported.

Before that, the aircraft underwent all necessary ground and flight testing at the factory, Rostec specified.

"Our aircraft building plants have significantly increased the output of these aircraft as they have conducted serial deliveries to the Army at a steady pace," a Rostec official said.

Meanwhile, September has been a record month for the number of warplanes handed over by the UAC to the Russian Aerospace Forces, CEO Vadim Badekha shared.

"We have delivered a record number of aircraft this month. Realizing the importance of supplying aircraft to the Army, our employees at factories not only manufacture the necessary amount of output, they constantly upgrade the production process to roll out large volumes of aircraft under contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry and implement other production programs," Rostec quoted him as saying.