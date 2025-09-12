Russian tank crews practice firing from covered positions during Zapad-2025 exercise

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian tank crews fired on a mock enemy from concealed firing positions at the Borisovsky training ground in Belarus as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises, the Defense Ministry reported.

"At the Borisovsky training ground in Belarus, as part of the joint strategic exercise of the Russian and Belarusian armed forces, Zapad-2025, tank units practiced tactics for firing from covered positions," the statement said.

During the combat training mission, crews of T-72B3M tanks from the Moscow Military District struck columns of simulated enemy forces and attacked them as they deployed into battle formations. UAV units provided objective monitoring and fire adjustment.