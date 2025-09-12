MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The High-Precision Systems Holding company, a division of Rostec, has announced the delivery of new batches of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and BMD-2 airborne combat vehicles to Russian troops. According to a statement from Rostec's press service, these deliveries are part of ongoing efforts to enhance military capabilities.

"The High-Precision Systems holding of the Rostec state corporation has supplied a new batch of BMP-3 units, equipped with comprehensive multi-component protection systems, to the Russian Defense Ministry. Additionally, as part of the state defense order, BMD-2 vehicles, recently subjected to major repairs and upgrades, have been dispatched to the troops," the official press release details.

It was highlighted that the latest batch of infantry fighting vehicles boasts advanced protective features, including anti-cumulative grids, armor screens, and upper hemisphere protection kits. Each BMP is also supplied with a "hood" - a set of stealth features crafted from synthetic heat-insulating and radio-absorbing materials to reduce visibility. Furthermore, all BMP-3 units are equipped with electronic warfare systems to bolster survivability.

The press service emphasized that armored vehicle production at Rostec facilities continues around the clock. Skilled workers are constantly refining and upgrading these combat vehicles, drawing on operational experience gained during the ongoing military operations. Russian military personnel have praised the BMP and BMD vehicles for their mobility, formidable firepower, and ease of operation - even in the most challenging conditions.

Bekkhan Ozdoev, industrial director of Rostec’s armament cluster and a member of the Union of Machine Builders of Russia, was quoted saying, "Our teams are relentlessly working to improve the capabilities of these vehicles, ensuring they meet the demanding requirements of modern combat."

Rostec underscored that the BMP and BMD series remain the most widely used and in-demand equipment on the front lines, with these vehicles regularly undertaking dozens of combat missions in the operational zone.