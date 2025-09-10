Kalashnikov delivers large batch of aerosol-forming ammunition to customer

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has shipped a large batch of aerosol-forming optical-electronic countermeasure ammunition to the customer.

"The Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (JSC TsNIITochMash, Kalashnikov Concern) has delivered another large batch of aerosol-forming optical-electronic countermeasure ammunition AOB-05 to the customer under the current contract," the news release says.

The concern explained that the main task of the AOB-5 is to protect combat vehicles and armored vehicles from high-precision weapons. The ammunition is capable of creating an impenetrable aerosol cloud 80-90 m long in a matter of seconds, which neutralizes the effects of the enemy's laser, optical, thermal and radar guidance systems. The ammunition is successfully used at temperatures from minus 40 to plus 50 degrees Celcius.

"This product is capable of suppressing the guidance systems of most anti-tank systems," the concern said.