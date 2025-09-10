Russia’s Rubicon Center drones down four Ukrainian army’s Polish-made drones

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. FPV drone teams from the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Testing Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies destroyed Ukrainian army’s four Polish-made reconnaissance aerial drones FlyEye as well as Firia and Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the ministry reported on Wednesday.

"FPV drone teams of the Rubicon Testing Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies destroyed by ramming Furia multifunctional UAVs, Polish-made FlyEye reconnaissance UAVs, Leleka UAVs, a Domakha reconnaissance and strike UAV, a Jupiter-H1 bomber drone as well as RAM-X and Bliskavka kamikaze drones," the ministry said in a statement.

A video uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry shows how four Polish-made FlyEye UAVs were destroyed. Moreover, Russian FPV drone operators also downed a VT-260 UAV.