Interceptor drone capable of accelerating to 380 km/h shown first time in public

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 6. /TASS/. An innovative interceptor drone capable of developing speeds up to 380 km/h was unveiled for the first time at the national gathering of combat unmanned systems operators, Dronnitsa, held in Veliky Novgorod. The announcement was made by a spokesperson from the developer company, NPO Kaisant, to TASS.

"This marks the first public demonstration of an interceptor drone in Russia as part of the Dronnitsa event," the spokesperson stated. "The drone is launched from a dedicated platform but can also be deployed via a tube launch system. Its cruising speed is 250 km/h, with a top speed of 380 km/h. Equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, which is currently in the final stages of development, the AI will handle data analysis, real-time decision-making, and control functions. This integration will significantly enhance the drone’s autonomy and adaptability across diverse operational scenarios."

The NPO Kaisant further noted that the drone can engage targets at altitudes reaching up to 3 kilometers. Its operational range extends to 10 kilometers, supported by an advanced guidance system utilizing machine vision. This technology ensures high accuracy and predictability, while also boosting maneuverability and stability during flight. Overall, the drone represents a versatile and reliable tool for a wide range of mission profiles.