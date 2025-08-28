Russia's first portable laser demining system to be tested in special operation zone

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. LazerBuzz has announced the upcoming testing of Russia’s inaugural portable laser demining system, designed to enable secure remote clearance of explosives without detonation. The trials will take place at a designated testing ground within the current special operation zone, according to the company.

The innovative system, named Posokh (Pikestaff), employs laser technology to selectively burn out explosives, facilitating safe demining operations. This method reduces risks associated with traditional detonation approaches, especially when dealing with unexploded ordnance, thermobaric munitions, various types of landmines, and debris from drone strikes. The system boasts a demining radius ranging from 30 to 700 meters for static targets, making it effective over a considerable area.

LazerBuzz emphasized that the device is lightweight and compact, requiring only two personnel for deployment.

"The laser demining system can be transported using light vehicles, and setup takes no more than 10 minutes," a company representative explained. The equipment includes a tripod-mounted optoelectronic module installed at a safe distance from the targeted object. Operators control the process remotely via a tablet or viewfinder, aiming the laser precisely before activating it to impact the target - ensuring safety and accuracy.

According to LazerBuzz, this technology significantly enhances the safety of sappers engaged in humanitarian mine clearance, especially amid an abundance of mines and unexploded ordnance in the Ukraine conflict zone. The laser approach offers a safer alternative to conventional detonation methods, which often involve substantial risks and complexities. By igniting charges on-site with minimal detonation hazard, operators can work from up to 700 meters away, greatly reducing exposure to danger.