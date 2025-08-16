MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units lost more than 1,315 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day, according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Thus, Ukraine lost over 170 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup North, up to 230 troops in the zone of the West group, over 220 in that of the Battlegroup South, over 400 in the Battlegroup Center’s area, over 215 in the zone of the Battlegroup East, and more than 80 personnel in the zone of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Moreover, Russia’s Battlegroup West has liberated the village of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the ministry said.

According to the report, Russian troops have also struck ammunition depots and drone storage sites belonging to Kiev, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian army units and foreign mercenaries in 133 areas.

Besides, Russian air defenses shot down five guided bombs and 169 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the past day.