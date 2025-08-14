Ukraine planned to produce 200 Sapsan missiles monthly, FSB says

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian defense industry planned to produce 200 Sapsan missiles per month before its plans were derailed by the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

RT published FSB-intercepted communications on the matter between employees of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

"Then we are planning on producing 200 units a month," one of the people said in the conversation. The same person noted that a Sapsan was camouflaged as a container which opens once brought to combat readiness.

Later, a Russian attack on the facilities producing Sapsan components was discussed. As follows from the conversation, 30 unmanned aerial vehicles and projectiles struck the enterprises. During the talks, the parties complained that they were being spied on by Ukrainian special services.

The conversation separately mentioned foreign delegations that were apparently supposed to visit the Ukrainian missile production sites.

Earlier, the FSB Public Relations Center reported that a joint operation was carried out together with Russia’s Defense Ministry. Strikes were delivered on the facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex involved in producing operational-tactical missile systems. Coordinated actions by Russian security agencies potentially prevented strikes on targets deep inside Russian territory and eliminated the technical production base of Ukrainian long-range ballistic missiles.