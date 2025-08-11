PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 11. /TASS/. The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) fiber optic unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is a proven commodity, Director General of the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer Alan Lushnikov said.

The concern announced the signing of a strategic agreement with the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center (the drone developer) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Fiber optic drones, if we talk about KVN, are a proven product. There is a very strong team there, they had everything organized and set up for production even before we came along. We have good relations, some joint projects with them. But KVN is an established, successful project," Lushnikov said, answering a question asked by TASS.

The success of the drone is the result of coordinated work in the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center, which produces KVN. "Ushkuynik <…> is not only KVN," the director general said. "It is a center that has gathered around itself a fairly large number of developers, very different ones, including [those working in] science, civil science, garage workers, and enthusiasts. This is a very good community," he stressed.

The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod drone was used to repel the Ukrainian army’s incursion in the Kursk Region in August 2024. The drone is immune to enemy jamming and aids in accomplishing a wide range of tasks. Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod optic fiber FPV drones inflicted 166 billion rubles worth of damage to Ukraine from last August to this June.