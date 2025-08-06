South Africa, Russia, China to hold naval exercises off Africa in November — portal

PRETORIA, August 6. /TASS/. South Africa, Russia, and China are set to conduct joint naval exercises dubbed Mosi 3 off the coast of Africa this November, according to the local news portal DefenceWeb. The drills will take place in the Atlantic Ocean off South Africa’s coast, with South Africa serving as the host nation and China taking the lead. Details regarding the participating vessels have not yet been disclosed.

The preparatory meeting, held in June in South Africa, outlined key objectives for Mosi 3: strengthening and expanding strategic relations, enhancing maritime cooperation, and promoting peace and stability at sea.

This marks the third installment of the Mosi series. The inaugural joint exercise occurred in November 2019 near Cape Town, South Africa, while the second took place in February 2023 in the Indian Ocean north of Durban.