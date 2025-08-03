Russian air defense shot down 2 HIMARS projectiles, 274 Ukrainian UAVs in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down two HIMARS projectiles and 274 Ukrainian UAVs in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian armed forces have destroyed: 664 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 74,460 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 anti-aircraft missile systems, 24,432 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,584 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 28,136 field artillery pieces and mortars, 39,069 units of special military vehicles.