MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have liberated the settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s battlegroup South have liberated the settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

The ministry also revealed that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost about 1,250 servicemen in the special operation zone over the past day. According to it, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out over 175 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated over 230 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to up to 150 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated more than 410 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed up to 205 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out more than 80.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian drone storage and temporary deployment sites in 132 areas over the past day, the ministry noted.

According to it, Russian air defenses shot down 338 enemy fixed-wing drones and a guided aerial bomb over the past 24 hours.