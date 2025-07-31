LONDON, July 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army has lost hope of holding onto Krasnoarmeisk (the Ukrainian name is Pokrovsk), The Daily Telegraph reported.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military believes the transfer of Krasnoarmeisk under Russian control to be a "matter of time."

The newspaper added that the morale of the soldiers defending the city is "very low," many of them "have applied for transfer to other brigades."

On July 28, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that Russian forces were most actively advancing in the DPR on the Krasnoarmeisk direction.