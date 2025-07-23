Russian Navy begins July Storm operative exercise

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy has launched the July Storm operative exercise, involving the Northern, Pacific and Baltic fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla.

"In the period between July 23 and 27, under the general guidance of the Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, the July Storm naval operative exercise will be held in the waters of the Pacific and the Artic oceans, the Baltic and the Caspian seas, involving the Northern, Pacific and Baltic fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla," the ministry said.

The exercise will involve over 150 warships and auxiliary vessels, 120 aircraft, 10 coastal defense missile systems, 950 pieces of military and special hardware, and over 15,000 servicemen.