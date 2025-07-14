Russia’s oceanographic vessel Admiral Vladimirsky calls at Venezuelan port

KALININGRAD, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s oceanographic research vessel The Admiral Vladimirsky, of the Baltic Fleet, currently on a sea voyage, has called at the port of La Guaira in Venezuela, the Fleet's press service said.

"During the stay in Venezuela, the crew will replenish water, fuel and food supplies and perform a technical examination of the vessel. The Russian sailors will meet with their Venezuelan counterparts and go on sight-seeing trips," it said.

For the crew of The Admiral Vladimirsky, the visit to Venezuela is the fourth call to a foreign the port during the current oceanographic cruise.

The Admiral Vladimirsky sailed off from Kronshtadt on March 13 on a sea voyage in honor of the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. During the voyage it is expected to obtain unique bathymetric data, and conduct oceanographic and hydrometeorological research along the route, the press service of the fleet noted.

The Admiral Vladimirsky, an oceanographic research vessel launched in 1975, is named in tribute to Lev Vladimirsky, the esteemed commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Currently serving as a vital asset of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy, its primary mission is to investigate ocean currents and conduct comprehensive research in chemical hydrology. The vessel is equipped to perform a wide range of scientific observations, including marine biology, marine meteorology, actinometry, wave analysis, and aerology. Additionally, it features a helicopter pad and hangar, enhancing its operational capabilities. Notably, the ship's robust hull is designed to withstand ice thicknesses of up to one meter, ensuring its functionality in harsh marine environments.