MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Operators of drones of the Battlegroup East destroyed enemy drone control points in the southern Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operators of the Molniya UAV of the Battlegroup East destroyed control points of unmanned aircraft of the Ukrainian armed forces in the southern Donetsk direction. In the area of the settlement of Karl Marx, attack drones carried out pinpoint strikes on enemy unmanned aircraft control points," the military department said in a statement.

The ministry specified that as a result, the enemy lost up to 10 personnel, antenna equipment and communications equipment.

In addition, thanks to guidance by the Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs, the group's artillerymen carried out precise strikes on the militants' stronghold.

"To hit the target, the artillery gun crews of the artillery division of the 38th motorized rifle brigade were used. Having received the coordinates and the command to open fire, the servicemen carried out precise strikes," the ministry noted.