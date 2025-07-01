Russian-Indian arms cooperation reaches unprecedented scope

KALININGRAD, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation has reached an unprecedented scope, deputy head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) Mikhail Babich said.

"The scope and depth of military-technical cooperation between Russia and India is unprecedented. Our cooperation develops in all guidelines - air defense, air force, ground troops. As for the Navy, dozens of warships of various classes, including an aircraft carrier, have been built," he said at the handover ceremony of the Tamal frigate to India.

Babich recalled that India had received the previous frigate several months ago. A total of eight frigates have been built for India.

"Technological cooperation between our countries causes specific pride," he said.