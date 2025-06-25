Russia’s defense chief arrives in China to attend SCO ministerial meeting

QINGDAO /China/, June 25. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has arrived in China on a working visit to attend a defense ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The event will discuss pressing issues of global and regional security and measures to bolster defense cooperation within the organization," the ministry said in a statement.

The bloc’s defense ministers, the SCO Secretary General, the Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure are expected to attend the event, it said.

"The Russian defense minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with defense ministers of the SCO member states on the sidelines of the meeting," the ministry said.