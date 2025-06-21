Russian Air Defense downs 4 JDAM bombs, 97 Ukrainian UAVs in past 24 Hours

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operated by Ukrainian forces and four US-manufactured JDAM bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems intercepted four JDAM precision-guided bombs produced in the United States, as well as 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry stated.

The report also noted that since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 663 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 64,682 UAVs, 611 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,997 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple-launch rocket system vehicles, 26,451 artillery pieces and mortars, and 37,102 units of special military automotive equipment.