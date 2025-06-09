Navy development strategy sets tasks on implementing new technologies — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The development strategy of Russia’s naval fleet until 2050 outlines tasks for implementing innovative technologies that will allow it to outpace the fleets of foreign countries, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Nowadays, it is necessary to develop and build ships with tactical and technical properties that would allow surpassing foreign fleets," said Patrushev, who also chairs the Maritime Board. "Due to this, the strategy has set the goals aiming to implement innovative technologies, including boosting the number of domestic maritime robotic systems," he explained.

According to the Kremlin aide, time is needed to modernize shipbuilding capacities, the equipment of naval bases and logistic support centers, including beyond Russia’s borders, "for the Russian Navy to successfully carry out its global mission." "However, the development of the Russian fleet has already gained notable momentum," he assured.

Certainly, Russia’s naval might is not restricted to ships and dockyards; above all, it is about people and knowledge, Patrushev emphasized. "So the military science must look far ahead while educational institutions should switch to training naval personnel with the skills and competence capable of resolving the entire set of tasks the naval fleet is facing," he specified.