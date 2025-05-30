New Russian-made Mi-35M combat/transport helicopters arrive for Belarusian army

MINSK, May 30. /TASS/. New Mi-35M combat/transport helicopters have arrived for the Belarusian armed forces from Russia and will shortly assume combat duty, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"New Mi-35M combat/transport helicopters have arrived in Belarus as part of military-technical cooperation with the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Chief of the Main Staff, First Deputy Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Troops Sergey Frolov has said that the helicopters will soon go on combat alert.

"The Mi-35 is a heavy upgrade of the Mi-24 helicopter. As of today, the helicopter is capable of accomplishing a full range of combat objectives. This helicopter will shortly assume combat duty," the ministry quoted him as saying.

The Mi-35M is designed to engage enemy manpower and equipment, provide fire support, airlift troops, evacuate the wounded, conduct reconnaissance and transport cargo. The helicopter can operate in any season and weather and round-the-clock, the ministry specified.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry reported earlier that it had received a batch of the latest Russian-made Su-30SM2 fighter jets. Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Troops Andrey Lukyanovich said that Belarus would get another batch of these aircraft from Russia this year.