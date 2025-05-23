LUGANSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian forces have entered Yunakovka in Ukraine’s Sumy Region, from where Kiev used to move troops to the bordering Russian region of Kursk, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"According to information at my disposal, our troops have already entered the locality of Yunakovka, which served as a logistics hub for moving Ukrainian militants to the Kursk Region," he said.

On April 19, Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen had expanded their fire control over a motor road between Yunakovka and Oleshnya that Kiev used for sending supplies to the Ukrainian battlegroup at this sector of the front line.