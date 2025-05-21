Russia unveils Lancet-E drone for first time at defense expo in Minsk

MINSK, May 21. /TASS/. The export version of Russia’s Lancet-E drone made its international debut at the MILEX 2025 international armament and military hardware exhibition, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Izdeliye 51-E and Izdeliye 52-E barrage munitions, as well as the ZALA Z-16E unmanned reconnaissance drone were also displayed at the expo.

Russia has been using the Lancet drone actively during its special military operation and presented it abroad for the first time at the ADEX 2024 exhibition in Baku in September 2024.

The MILEX 2025 expo is taking place in Minsk on May 21-24.