UAC delivers another batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state-owned Rostec) has supplied another batch of Su-35S fighter jets to the Russian Defense Ministry, the press service of the company reported.

"The United Aircraft Corporation has delivered another batch of new multifunctional Su-35S fighter jets to the Russian Defense Ministry. The 4++ generation aircraft have run the gamut of tests by the manufacturer, have been tested in various working modes, and have performed a flight to the base aerodrome," the report said.

UAC Director General Vadim Badekha stressed that the corporation has delivered the jets on schedule, as production has met its targets, "being aware of the importance of implementing the state defense order in full and on time."

"Concurrently, work is underway to boost production capacity and commission new industrial infrastructure to support future plans to ensure the country’s defense capability. New batches of the Su-35S, Su-34, and Su-57 are being produced," he added.