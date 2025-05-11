Hostilities now under way, Russia suggests resuming talks - Putin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested resuming the negotiations and said that all those who want peace should support the idea.

"Hostilities, a war, are under way now, and we suggest resuming negotiations which we did not disrupt," he told reporters in the Kremlin. "Those who really want peace cannot help but support this."

He expressed gratitude to Russia’s foreign partners for their peace-oriented efforts. Among them he named China, Brazil, countries of Africa and the Middle East, and the new administration of the United States of America.